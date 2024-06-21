Line of Duty and This Morning stars join Celebrity MasterChef 2024: see line-up

Celebrity Masterchef has announced its star-studded line-up for the new series, which will see a fresh batch of famous faces impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the hopes of being crowned the 2024 champion.

The new episodes features a wide range of entertainers, from reality stars to actors and pop stars.

Hoping to take home the coveted MasterChef trophy are Line of Duty's Rochenda Sandall, This Morning presenter Craig Doyle, and reality TV stars Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Burrows.

They're joined by The Traitors star Diane Carson, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, model and TV personality Christine McGuinness, and Glow Up judge Dominic Skinner.

© Shine TV/BBC Line of Duty star Rochenda Sandall is taking part this year

Elsewhere in the line-up are Strictly pro Vito Coppola, presenter Jake Quickenden, Sugababes star Mutya Buena, comedian Eshaan Akbar, Team GB sprinter and Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, and pop star Ian 'H' Watkins.

Comedian Jamie MacDonald, TV and radio presenter Edith Bowman, model Emma Thynn, BBC Radio 2 Presenter OJ Borg, actor Rochenda Sandall, TV and radio host Snoochie Shy, and actor Tamer Hassan round out this year's line-up.

The series kicks off with four Heat weeks of three episodes. Those who make it through the heats will move into the sharp end of the competition, with only the cream of the crop landing a place in the final stages.

The first Heat will see five new celebs take on their first task: the famous Under The Cloche challenge, in which the stars must create a dish from scratch. They'll then need to deliver a two-course Dinner Party Menu, before the successful contestants get the chance to imagine their own Food Truck dish.

© Shine TV/BBC This Morning's Craig Doyle is competing on the show

In the Quater Finals, the most talented cooks will face a critique from returning Champions and Finalists.

Following the heats, the final eight celebs will take on the Semi and Final Week challenges.

© Shine TV/BBC The Traitors star Diane Carson will be cooking up a storm

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said of the new series: "Celebrity MasterChef fans are in for a treat this summer – with a top line-up of celebrities and the ever-thrilling John and Gregg on judging duty. These stars will need to pull out all the stops this year as we’re really testing their mettle. It’s one you won’t want to miss!"

This year's winner will follow in the footsteps of previous champions Wynne Evans, Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

© Shine TV/BBC Vito Coppola has swapped the Strictly ballroom for the Masterchef kitchen

Celebrity MasterChef season 19 airs on BBC One this summer.