Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'expecting second baby via surrogate' The baby is due any day now

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly set to welcome a second baby with ex-fiance Tristan Thompson.

The baby is being carried by a surrogate according to TMZ who report that she is due to give birth any day now. HELLO! has contacted reps for Khloe for comment.

Khloe and Tristan split in 2021 after a cheating scandal

Khloe and Tristan split at the end of 2021 when she discovered he had fathered a third child after cheating on Khloe in Texas with a woman known as Marlaee Nichols.

"Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit. By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself,'" an insider told Page Six.

They are already parents to four-year-old daughter True.

Khloe has been vocal for some time that she would love another child, and spoke during the first season of new Hulu show The Kardashians that she was looking at her options.

Khloe is mom to daughter True

The moment the family found out about Tristan's cheating scandal was caught on cameras for the show. with Khloe sobbing and calling it "despicable” situation.

Cameras were rolling when Kim Kardashian called her sister to alert her to the lawsuit that revealed Maralee was suing Tristan for child support.

"What the [expletive]. Oh, my God. This cannot be happening," Khloé said as she broke down in tears.