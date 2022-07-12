Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge shows support for eldest daughter in latest post The 62-year-old has four children

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge has shown his support for his eldest daughter Charlotte's art and photography business in his latest social media post.

The 62-year-old reshared a tweet shared by the 36-year-old contemporary artist, encouraging his followers to take part in her latest giveaway competition.

In Charlotte's original post, she uploaded a photo of one of her stunning oil paintings which shows a stag standing in the wilderness under the moonlight.

Her caption read in part: "Summer Giveaway. The sun is shining so I've decided to give a FREE print to someone this week! For a chance to win this Moonlit Stag."

She then told her followers to retweet the post to be in with a chance to win.

Dick, who shares Charlotte with his first wife Brigit Strawbridge Howard retweeted his daughter's work on Monday, writing: "Retweet and have a go at winning!"

Dick reshared a post in support of his daughter, Charlotte

Dick's fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the artist's creations, with one person writing: "Love the stag print; very talented," while another added: "It's absolutely gorgeous."

This isn't the first time that Dick has paid tribute to his daughter's artwork. Back in May, the TV presenter reshared photos of Charlotte's paintings alongside the caption: "After lots of hard work my very clever daughter Charlotte has some gorgeous new products on line.

"Go and have a look and let her know what you like and what you think! Could be the solution to any pressies you need to get or why not spoil yourself??"

Dick has four children in total

He added the hashtag: "#prouddad."

The Channel 4 star has four children altogether. His two older children are the previously mentioned Charlotte, and son James, 38, who he also shares with his first wife, Brigit.

Just like his father, James pursued a career as a professional chef; but his talents don't stop there as he's also a professional photographer and published author. The father/son duo hosted their own lifestyle show on ITV from 2011 to 2013, titled Hungry Sailors.

