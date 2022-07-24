Where is Murder in Provence filmed? See the locations for the ITV drama here Endeavour star Roger Allam leads the cast

Murder in Provence was released on BritBox earlier this year, but if you missed it the first time round, then you're in luck! The series is currently airing on ITV so now is your chance to watch the gripping series.

The Agatha Christie-style drama, which has been adapted from book to screen by Downton Abbey writer Shelagh Stephenson, sees Investigating Judge Antoine Verlaque seek to uncover the truth behind a series of murders that take place in an idyllic town in the South of France.

Endeavour fans will also be pleased to know that Roger Allam, who portrays DI Fred Thursday in the Morse drama, leads the cast of Murder in Provence. But where was the show filmed? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Murder in Provence is out now - see the official trailer

Where is Murder in Provence filmed?

Murder in Provence is set in the town of Aix-en-Provence and, for the majority of the show's production, filming took place on location. The cast and crew headed to Aix-en-Provence to shoot their scenes for the drama. The gorgeous area is a city in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of southern France.

The city is also known as the 'City of Fountains' due to the many water features dotted around the area, but Aix-en-Provence is also known for its culture such as its history of art and music.

Other towns in the French region, such as Cassis, were used. Cassis is a fishing port less than 30 miles from Aix. Filming also took place in the UK. Indoor scenes were filmed at Carmel College in Didcot, which is a town close to Oxford.

Murder in Provence stars Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll

What did the stars say about filming on location for Murder in Provence?

It seems the cast and crew were able to explore the gorgeous French town when they weren't working – and we're not jealous at all! Roger told press: "I had an absolutely idyllic time there and I hadn't been back since [the nineties].

"So it was lovely to reacquaint myself with Aix, which is such a beautiful town, and we did get the chance to enjoy it. It was hard work during the week but we had proper weekends off, which was nice."

The series was shot mostly on location

Nancy Carroll, who plays criminal psychology professor Marine Bonnet, said: "Provence is really the main character of the show – that landscape, with all the colour and the extraordinary light, provides such escapism, and it was a real privilege to film in that part of the world."

What is Murder in Provence about?

Murder in Provence tells the story of on-off couple Antoine and Marine Bonnet who end up investigating a series of harrowing murders, set with a stunning backdrop of Aix-en-Provence. Each episode sees them try to unveil the truth behind the mysterious crimes and the "dark underbelly of their idyllic home".