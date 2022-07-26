Phoebe Dynevor spotted in India while Bridgerton season 3 films in the UK The Bridgerton actress is on the other side of the world to set

Phoebe Dynever is one to keep her fans on their toes, being extremely mysterious whilst traveling around the world.

Now it appears she's still far from the British set of Bridgerton and is in India while other actors get to work on the new season in London.

Phoebe is said to be working on a new project which seems to be quite the adventure, posting snaps from New York City, to Cairo and now what seems to be Asia.

WATCH: Bridgerton season 3 announcement

In early July, the Manchester-born star shared a photo dump of a series of photos from her time in the Big Apple and captioned the image, “Next up, Cairo.”

The actress famous for her role as Daphne Bridgerton sent her fans on a new guessing game saga, traveling to her third country in July.

She posted two stories, the first being a video of which she films being in a rickshaw as it is turning the streets. Phoebe adds text to the story writing: “Guess where I am…”

The second snap displays a gorgeous temple in the middle of large grounds, surrounded by palm trees and other regal architecture.

PHOEBE IS IN INDIA pic.twitter.com/7bpRJiVpbq — No Context Phoebe Dynevor (@PhoebeDynspr) July 26, 2022

Bridgerton fans are wondering if she's filming in India or just there on vacation

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the actresses’ whereabouts. One tweeted: “WHY IS PHOEBE DYNEVOR IN INDIA?? ARE THEY SHOOTING BRIDGERTON HERE OMG? @bridgerton.”

Another wrote: "Phoebe Dynevor took that 'I’m leaving for India' really serious #bridgerton," referencing a line that co-star Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma says in season two of the hit series. A third added: “Omgg she’s in India,” assuming Phoebe is there on set.

The "Where's Phoebe" game comes as Netflix revealed that filming for the newest instalment of the Regency-era hit is underway in London, but Phoebe is not visible in the promotional video, which also raised questions.

Phoebe is expected to star in the new season of Bridgerton

The 27-year-old will, however, be making a comeback to our screens, but the new season will focus on the romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who is still living a double life as Lady Whistledown.

Although there is no official release date yet, the third season of Bridgerton is not anticipated to start airing until at least 2023.

