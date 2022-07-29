Piers Morgan replaced on Talk TV show by Jeremy Kyle in presenter shake-up The TV star will be taking a "a well-earned vacation" over summer

Piers Morgan is set to be replaced on his Talk TV show Uncensored in a presenter shake-up for summer.

The former Good Morning Britain host will be taking a break from presenting the current affairs talk show throughout August to enjoy "a well-earned vacation" according to the channel.

During that time, viewers tuning into the programme will be greeted by another ex-ITV star - Jeremy Kyle. The 57-year-old, who hosted the tabloid talk show The Jeremy Kyle Show from 2005 to 2019, will front the show beginning next week for a five-week period.

Piers broke the news to his 7.9million Twitter followers on Friday morning, writing: "That's it for me on @PiersUncensored for the summer. We've had a cracking first 56 shows that started & ended with massive global scoops. Thanks to my brilliant team for all their hard work. I'm off to relax by grilling serial killers in American prisons. Back on air Sept 5."

As Piers hinted at, it seems that he will also be filming another series of his true crime documentary series during his scheduled break too.

Meanwhile, Jeremy, who currently hosts the opinion show The Talk with Sharon Osbourne on the channel, said it was "an honour and a privilege" to take the helm of Uncensored.

"I'm looking forward to keeping his audiences in the UK, US, Australia and beyond informed, entertained and engaged with the best guests, the most challenging interviews and plenty of fun."

Speaking about taking over from Piers, he said: "He is the pre-eminent broadcaster of his generation - at least that's what he told me to say."

Piers quipped in return: "I can imagine no finer broadcaster to keep my seat warm. Well, I can, but they weren't available. I'm sure he'll do his best."

