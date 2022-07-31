Meet the full cast of Murder in Provence The murder-mystery is airing on ITV

Are you enjoying Murder in Provence? The three-part series aired on BritBox earlier this year, but the episodes are now being shown on ITV – so you can catch up if you missed it the first time round.

MORE: Roger Allam reveals major difference between Murder in Provence and Endeavour characters

The drama has been praised for its head-scratcher of a mystery and beautiful scenic backdrop. But what about the cast? See the full cast list below. You'll definitely recognise a few faces!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Murder In Provence official trailer

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque

Leading the cast of Murder in Provence is Roger Allam. The star is playing the role Aix-en-Provence's investigating judge Antoine Verlaque.

As Roger explained to ITV, Antoine comes from old money, but is distanced from his family. "Antoine is from a very wealthy flour business," he said, adding: "There's a lot of money behind him, which he tries to escape by being a judge and working for the public good."

MORE: Endeavour star Roger Allam reveals sadness at show ending

MORE: Grantchester stars delight fans with hilarious behind-the-scenes skit

Roger Allam is the investigating judge Antoine Verlaque

Roger is perhaps best-known to viewers as DI Fred Thursday in ITV's Endeavour, but he's also known and adored for his role as potty-mouthed politician Peter Mannion in Armando Iannucci's The Thick of It. He's also appeared in Game of Thrones, Ethel & Ernest and V for Vendetta.

Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet

If you're a fan of The Crown, then you'll definitely recognise Nancy Carroll, who plays Marine Bonnet in Murder in Provence. In 2019, Nancy appeared as Anne Tennant, the lady in waiting to Princess Margaret. Nancy has also appeared in Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders and she's an esteemed theatre actress.

Nancy Carroll plays Antoine's love-interest

Keala Settle as Hélène Paulik

Keala Settle is not just an actress, she's also a singer and, if you've watched The Greatest Showman, you'll probably already be familiar with her work. In the 2018 movie, which also starred Michelle Williams and Hugh Jackman, the actress played the role as Lettie Lutz, the Bearded Lady, and wowed critics and fans alike with her famous song, This Is Me.

In terms of TV, Keala stars in Murder in Provence as lead detective Hélène Paulik. She's also appeared in shows such as Big Shot and Central Park.

Keala Settle also stars

Geff Francis as Francois Roussell

Francois Russell is the Police Commissioner and is described as a "thorn in everyone's side". Francois is played by Geff Francis, who has appeared in many films and TV shows you'll know and love.

His credits include: Star Wars: The Ride of Skywalker; Ashes to Ashes; Endeavour and more.

Francois Roussell is played by Geff Francis

Patricia Hodge as Florence Bonnet

Esteemed actress Patricia Hodge takes on the role of Florence Bonnet in Murder in Provence. Florence's is Marine's mother, a retired Medieval History professor known for her scepticism.

Patricia Hodge plays Florence

Patricia Hodge has enjoyed a long and successful career in television, theatre and film. She's known for her roles in Rumpole of the Bailey, the film Betrayal, Hotel du Lac and more. The star has also been nominated twice for the prestigious Olivier Award.

More recently, however, she had a regular role on beloved TV sitcom Miranda, as the lead character's mother, Penny.

Other cast members appearing on the show include Samuel Barnett, John Light, Ashley Russell, Kirsty Bushell and Yasmine Taheri.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.