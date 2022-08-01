Murder in Provence viewers all saying the same thing about final episode Spoilers for episode three ahead!

Murder in Provence came to a dramatic conclusion with the final episode of season one on Sunday night - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the mystery series.

The latest episode saw Antoine (Roger Allam) and Marine (Nancy Carroll) investigate the death of a young woman, whose demise seemed to be linked to a love affair as well as the discovery of an older woman's body at a vineyard.

At the end of the instalment, it was revealed that [spoiler alert!] the charming Dr Vannier (John Light) was behind the murders, prompting viewers to take to Twitter to praise the instalment and call for a second series.

One person wrote: "I really hope they make more #MurderInProvence. It's perfect Sunday night telly," while another added: "Thank you @itv for the BRILLIANT TV series #murderinprovence. The relationships between the main characters are truly heartwarming. Love the banter!! The crime stories are also engaging. Please make more of these. Three episodes is not enough!"

A third fan commented: "Absolutely adore #MurderinProvence #JohnLight usually a crafty baddie. #PatriciaHodge brilliant series, great cast, beautiful scenery, great Sunday night TV please can we have more," while another agreed, tweeting: "Hope we're gonna have a second series of #murderinprovence."

While a second series has yet to be confirmed by BritBox or ITV, Roger has expressed his desire for another season.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, the 68-year-old actor was asked how excited he was to see the series get a second airing on ITV. "Very much so!" he replied. "It gives a wider exposure and encourages everyone to commission another series!"

For those unfamiliar with the new series, it follows Investigating Judge, Antoine Verlaque, as he investigates murders in the idyllic city of Aix-en-Provence in France with the help of his romantic partner and Criminal Psychologist, Marine Bonnet.

