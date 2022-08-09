Unforgotten's Nicola Walker reveals surprising regret about exit from beloved ITV show Cassie met her tragic end in the season four finale

Unforgotten star Nicola Walker has revealed her one regret about her departure from the popular ITV detective show.

In a new interview, the actress admitted that if the writers had known that the coronavirus pandemic was imminent when production began in early 2020, they may have written a happier ending for her character, Cassie.

"If we'd known Covid was coming, we would have given people a less depressing storyline," she told Radio Times. "I feel guilty because, when it came out, I thought, 'Crikey, we could have given them something more cheerful. The last thing they need is to be made to feel really sad about this brilliant cop.'"

DCI Cassie Stuart met her tragic end when she was involved in a fatal car accident at the end of series four, leaving fans devastated.

Little Boy Blue actress Sinéad Keenan was announced as Nicola's season five replacement earlier this year and will be taking on the role of new recruit DCI Jessica James opposite Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan.

Sinéad Keenan is Nicola's replacement in season five

The show's creator, Chris Lang, recently revealed that filming for the new season has wrapped and that part of the new series will be set in France. Sharing a snap of a cobbled Parisian street, he wrote in the caption: "Et c'est une 'wrap'!! Series five of #Unforgotten now in the can. Thank you to our French crew for their sterling efforts in Paris, see you all on the other side of post production in January. Aurevoir."

The post came shortly after Chris announced that he had landed in the French capital along with the cast and crew. He wrote: "Ah bonjour!!! Just arrived in France for the final leg of the #Unforgotten five shoot & Paris in the spring is simply stunning. Looking forward to saying 'bienvenue' to @TVSanjeev later ce soir. A bientot!"

Nicola said she feels "guilty" about Cassie's exit

Fans were surprised by the update and one person took to Twitter, writing: "Oooh what's happening in Paris. C'mon give us a hint," while another added: "Paris!! I can't imagine Unforgotten could get any better! Of course, I'm still struggling with the loss of Cassie."

