Kris Marshall reveals new details on Death in Paradise spin-off: 'Who needs the Caribbean?' This time, the action will be taking place in the UK

Kris Marshall has opened up about what to expect from his Death in Paradise spin-off, Beyond Paradise, revealing that it will be very different to the original BBC show with not every episode being a murder mystery.

Chatting to Radio Times, he said: "It's carrying on from where we left Humphrey Goodman and Martha [Sally Bretton], with their new bucolic south-western lifestyle.

"The classic Death in Paradise way of wrapping up the show is spun on its head a bit – not every episode is a murder – so more sheep rustling and stuff like that! It puts an English Riviera spin on the show people know and love. Who needs the Caribbean?"

Kris originally played the main detective of the series, Humphrey Goodman, before he left the show after the filming schedule was too demanding with his family life. In an interview on Lorraine in June 2020, he joked that he felt his son was becoming "a bit too Caribbean".

Kris is returning to the Death in Paradise world

"The thing is, after doing four great years on Guadeloupe, the island where we filmed Death in Paradise, I realised that I really had to get my son to school. He was becoming a bit too Caribbean, he refused to wear shoes and would only drink coconut water and eat pineapple. He was on very good on the beach, but not very good with Maths and English so I decided it was time to get him back into school."

Kris apologised for his comments on why he left the show

His comments were met with some criticism from fans, and he later clarified his comments, telling HELLO! via a spokesperson: "In an interview I did last year, I attempted to convey how much my family and I loved our time during the four wonderful years we made our home on Guadeloupe, and how hard it was for us all to return to Britain.

"However, I expressed part of this in an uneducated and poor manner and in doing so, I unintentionally hurt people I care about and caused offence to others. For this, I am deeply sorry. In my naive use of words, I propagated negative cultural stereotypes, which was offensive and insensitive. I now understand the damage this type of ignorant language, when used by a privileged white man like myself, can have.

His statement concluded: "I remain genuinely remorseful for the hurt and damage this has caused and am committed to educating and expressing myself more appropriately and respectfully moving forward."

