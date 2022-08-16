Love Island’s Paige finally breaks silence over criticism from fellow islanders

Love Island star Paige Thorne has opened up about the backlash from some of her fellow islanders, who spoke against her after leaving the villa.

The star, who joined Toby Aromolaran’s podcast Fancy a Chat? admitted that she was keeping herself in a "little positive bubble" and ignoring the remarks. She explained: "People have got to do what they've got to do. If you've got to talk [expletive] about someone else to keep yourself relevant, that's fine. It's not my vibe. Why can't you focus on yourself and all the positive things, rather than talk [expletive] about anyone else?"

She continued: "I'm not about that. I'm in my little positive bubble and I stay firmly inside it. People just want to try to pop it sometimes but it's impenetrable, so no."

Paige opened up about the comments

Speaking about her instant rise to fame after appearing on the show, she added: "It is really overwhelming but Adam's been absolutely great because he's done it before, so he's been taking it under my wing and helping me out."

Danica and Nathalia were among the contestants who spoke out about Paige’s treatment of them in the villa, with Danica previously saying that she was surprised by Paige’s less-than-impressed reaction when she was chosen to stay in the show over Antigoni. She told On Demand Entertainment: "Not gonna lie, watching it back, I've seen sort of the way Paige was when Antigoni left and it was very clear she wanted me to go… In the moment, looking back, I wish I'd said things."

Danica and Summer both spoke about Paige after leaving the villa

Summer also spoke about Paige in an interview, saying: "I think she might be different to the boys than she is with the girls. Paige is a tough cookie to crack at the start. She was a little bit standoffish at the start alongside some of the other girls, it wasn’t just her.

"I even said to her, ‘You are a tough one to crack to become friends with,’ Danica even told me when she came in that Paige was standoffish with her as well. She was a bit standoffish, but I’ve said that to her. She’s got her close girls in there, I think her, Gemma and Tasha have each other’s backs."

