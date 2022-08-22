This Morning fans react as Ruth Langsford returns to show following Eamonn Holmes ITV row Holly and Phillip are on their summer break

This Morning has a treat in store for viewers this week.

With Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield still on their summer break, two new presenters have been drafted in – and fans couldn’t be happier.

A post shared on the show's official Instagram page on Sunday evening confirmed that Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark are teaming up to host the popular programme.

Alongside a snapshot showing the pair cuddling up on the This Morning sofa, the caption read: "Guess who's back… Come and join @ruthlangsford and @rylan all this week on #This Morning!"

Fans were quick to react with one telling the pair: "Love you two!" "Love Ruth," wrote a second. "She needs to be on it more! Xx." A third echoed: "Good to see you back Ruth. I love Rylan as well – it will be a good week!"

A fourth joked: "Well, there goes everything I was planning to do tomorrow morning!" And a fifth said: "OMG the best duo!! Can’t wait!"

Ruth and Rylan have a very special relationship, with Ruth referring to him as her "TV son" and Rylan calling her "mother" in the past.

Back in 2019, Ruth shared an article about Rylan and revealed how proud she is of him. "SO proud of our TV son @rylan. The nicest man who deserves every bit of his success," she captioned her post. Rylan was quick to comment on Ruth's post, writing: "Thanks mother."

Both Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes previously expressed their desire to present This Morning alongside him if any of them were to leave the show; Eamonn subsequently did leave in 2021.

Ruth told HELLO! in 2019: "I would never want to swap Eamonn but if I absolutely had to, it would be – if you pushed me – it would be our TV son."

Eamonn said that he would also pick Rylan, leading Ruth to add: "We would be fighting over him!"

