Meet Celebrity Masterchef star Kirsty Gallacher's family

Celebrity Masterchef series 17 continues on Tuesday night, with the celebrities entering their third week of heats. Among the celebrities donning the iconic white aprons in the upcoming episode is TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Many viewers will be curious to know about Kirsty's home life, including if she's married and whether she has children or not. Find out here…

WATCH: Kirsty Gallacher shares an intense cardio workout

Who is Kirsty Gallacher?

Kirsty Gallacher is a television presenter who is best known for presenting Sky Sports News from 2011 until 2018. Last year, she landed a gig hosting a breakfast show on GB News but left in December mainly due to health reasons. Since early 2021, she has been hosting the 1pm Saturday slot on Smooth Radio.

The Scottish-born star has also made appearances on shows such as A Question of Sport and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, as well as competing in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was eliminated in week six.

The 46-year-old isn't the only famous face in her family as her father is professional golfer and Ryder Cup captain, Bernard Gallacher.

Kirsty currently hosts the 1pm Saturday slot on Smooth Radio

Is Kirsty Gallacher married?

Kirsty Gallacher was previously married to rugby player Paul Sampson. The pair tied the knot in 2010 and went on to have two sons, Oscar, 15, and Jude, 12. The couple decided to go their separate ways in 2015.

Last year, it was reported that Kirsty was dating ex-boxing champion, Johnny Nelson, however, the pair are believed to have since split. It is not known if the presenter is currently in a relationship but during an appearance on the Women's Health podcast, Going for Goal, in July last year, she revealed that she hopes to have another baby.

Kirsty and Paul were married from 2010 until 2015

She said at the time: "I'm in a new relationship right now and I feel like saying if someone's got a problem [with her having another child at 45], why is that? Why am I too old? What is the problem if I'm fit, healthy, able, and we want to do that?

"I'd love another child, I feel completely ready for it. I feel healthier than ever, fitter than ever, I think my mind's better than it's ever been."

