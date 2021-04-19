Adrian Dunbar's marriage - everything you need to know Line of Duty star Adrian has been married for 35 years

The chaotic love lives of the AC12 team always seem to play second fiddle to the job at hand, which is, of course, 'catching bent coppers', but the Line of Duty cast have a very different experience off screen. Despite Superintendent Ted Hastings having a troublesome break-up, the actor Adrian Dunbar is happily married. Here is everything you need to know about his wife and marriage…

Does Adrian Dunbar have a wife?

Yes, Adrian is married to Anna Nygh, an Australian actress and casting director. They tied the knot in 1986, after being set up on a blind date by actor Joanne Whalley.

Does Adrian Dunbar have children?

Adrian and Anna have a daughter named Madeleine, and the actor is also a stepfather to Anna's son Ted, whom she shares with a partner from a previous relationship. Both Madeleine and Ted live in London so they get to spend lots of time together as a family.

Adrian Dunbar and his wife Anna have been together for 35 years

Adrian Dunbar on being a 'sex symbol'…

Ted Hastings has been declared the guilty crush of many Line of Duty fans, and when this was put to Adrian in an interview with The Telegraph, he said: "I thought there would be a lot of things that would come off the back of this part but definitely not being a sex symbol."

Touching upon how his wife reacts to the attention, he revealed: "She was an actress herself, so she realises it comes with the territory… she thinks it's quite humorous, she gets a laugh out of it."

Adrian lives in London with his wife

What has Adrian Dunbar said about his wife?

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, the actor said: "I don't know anyone else I could have hooked up with who could have handled me. I've got my woman and she's a very good one. I wouldn't let her down." Aww!

