The Great British Bake Off return date confirmed - and it's so soon! Aprons at the ready, bakers

Good news, Great British Bake Off fans - the start date for the new series has been revealed, meaning that the countdown until it lands on screens is officially on!

It's been confirmed that the beloved baking competition is set to return to Channel 4 for another series on Tuesday 13 September, meaning more Hollywood handshakes, stunning showstoppers, and soggy bottoms are on their way.

WATCH: Did you enjoy the 2021 series of GBBO?

The programme's official Twitter page shared the exciting news along with a selfie of the show's judges and presenters. "In knead of some good news?" the tweet read. "Here's a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm! #GBBO"

It comes just a few days after Channel 4 sent viewers wild by airing a short teaser trailer on television which showed the iconic Bake Off tent while the show's famous theme tune played over the top.

In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…



The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm! 😃 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/VK0IDNus21 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 31, 2022

And while we're yet to meet the new cast of Bake Off 2022 but fans can look forward to some familiar faces returning. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to give their expert knowledge to the hopeful bakers, while presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to offer support to the stressed contestants and provide us with some laughs.

Last year's finale saw Giuseppe, Scarlett and Chigs compete to win the popular baking competition, but it was Italian-born baker Giuseppe who impressed the judges the most and was crowned the 2021 winner.

He said of his win: "There are no words, I am speechless for once. All I can think of is the reaction from my mum and dad. The fact is that everything I have done to deserve this comes from his heritage, it's the best thank-you note I can possibly send him."

