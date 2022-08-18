The Great American Baking Show: everything you need to know about the new US series Everything you need to know about the show's start date, judges, hosts and more...

Aprons at the ready bakers, because an exciting new series of The Great American Baking Show has just been announced, meaning that US viewers will be getting a slice of the action (yum!) for the first time in quite a few years.

But when can viewers expect to see the new series land on screens, and who has been announced as part of the show's presenting and judging team? Keep reading for everything we know so far...

What is The Great American Baking Show?

The Great American Baking Show has been around for some time, originally airing on ABC in the US, but after five seasons and a revolving door of hosts and judges, the network Roku is hoping to finally recreate the warm and fuzzy feeling the British version of the show provides to so many viewers around the world.

Are you looking forward to the show returning?

Not only does this mean that the show has signed on some incredible talent (more on that below!) but production on the series will take place in the same iconic tent as the UK series, meaning that hopeful bakers from the US will be travelling across the pond to take part in the show.

Who are the judges on The Great American Baking Show?

Fans will be delighted to hear that for the first time ever, both current judges of The Great British Bake Off - or The Great British Baking Show, as it's known in the US - will appear on the show together. While in previous iterations, Paul Hollywood has appeared as a judge on the show, Prue Leith has finally decided to join him.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will both appear on the show

The pair, who are loved for their playful banter and close friendship on the British version of the show, will be bringing their expertise to Roku for the brand new series.

Who are the hosts on The Great American Baking Show?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office star Ellie Kemper and Severance actor Zach Cherry have been announced as the new series hosts. The pair will be on hand to keep morale up among the bakers as well as provide some comic relief between challenges.

Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry are hosting the show

"We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals at Roku, said. "Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver."

When will The Great American Baking Show be released?

No release date for the series has been set just yet, but we're not surprised as filming has yet to kick off. However, what we do know is that viewers will be settling down to watch the new series sometime next year when it airs exclusively on The Roku Channel in 2023.

