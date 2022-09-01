Jennifer Hudson shares exciting first glimpse into what fans can expect from new talk show The star has a big day ahead

Jennifer Hudson has already reached some of Hollywood's most prestigious accolades, joining the elite club of EGOT winners when she won a Tony in 2022 for producing A Strange Loop.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson offers fans sneak peek at new daytime TV show

Though some might say she has reached the peak of her career, the star is not ready to stop anytime soon, and in fact only plans to get bigger and busier.

With both acting and singing success under her belt, she is ready to move on into her brand new venture. Jennifer is set to premiere her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, on 12 September.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer teases new talk show

MORE: Jennifer Hudson 'to light up' daytime as she confirms talk show release date

The day will be quite momentous, as she will be debuting her show on the very same day that she is celebrating her 41st birthday.

"This is going to be such a gift," she told the L.A. Times, as she opened up about her career, its future, and what fans can expect from her new program.

She endearingly explained: "If I were not working on my birthday, that is what I would be wishing for — performing on a stage or a platform. I love bringing people together on one accord and positivity.

The star seems ready as ever to premiere her show

"And to do it nationally on a talk show? On my birthday? Oh, my God, that's a birthday wish coming true," she said.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson joins the ranks of a select few with latest incredible achievement

MORE: Jennifer Hudson pens moving tribute to late singer Prince

Jennifer also opened up about the high hopes she has always had for herself, and hard work pays off, because they are undoubtedly coming true.

The new host's first big break was on American Idol

She recalled: "There's this thing in my life where I will just say something. Like I used to run around saying, 'I'm the next Oprah.'"

Years later, she is well on her way to making her manifestations real, and as a star with such wide ranging talents, she promised viewers she'll use them all for her show. She said: "There will obviously be music, and there will be entertainment… There will be everyday people, and there will be celebrities. I want to make it an experience for everyone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.