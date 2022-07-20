Jennifer Hudson offers fans sneak peek at new daytime TV show

Jennifer Hudson has given fans a first look at her upcoming daytime talk show, promising to tell all stories and let everyone "shine".

The entertainer's introduction to the show proves that she will be bringing her bold personality with lots of laughs and joyful storytelling. "We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine. So, let’s come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other," the actress, singer and TV personality says in the clip.

The series will include celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, community heroes, and viral sensations, and the Oscar winner says that she plans to "use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions".

The series will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

The first episode will air on 12 September.

The mom-of-one first revealed news of her venture in March, telling fans that she was "ready" to join their journey.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," she wrote.

"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.

"And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"