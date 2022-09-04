Pauley Perrette reveals she had a stroke last year in new life update The former NCIS star has been through so much

Pauley Perrette has made several heartbreaking revelations in a personal Twitter post about survival.

The former NCIS star took to the social media platform on Saturday to share a lengthy message detailing some of the upsetting incidents that have happened to her over the past few years, including nearly dying after being attacked and suffering from a stroke.

It read: "It's 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne.

"Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!"

The actress shared footage of herself alongside the post, where she said: "Oh my God, it's September 2nd, it's the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke and I’m still here."

She continued: "Yes, I’m still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?"

The star went on to explain how she "almost died from a hair dye allergy" and was the victim of an assault too.

Pauley's life update was met with a mass of support from her fans

Fans were quick to send their support to the actress after hearing her upsetting update. "So sorry to hear about your last year. You have suffered tremendous health issues and the loss of people close to you and loved by you," one wrote, while another commented: "I had no idea you had suffered a stroke. they say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger but seriously… stop putting that theory to a test! I am so sorry what you’ve endured in your life, it is a bit more than most that have suffered shitty stuff. Keep that positive attitude."

A third added: "Glad you're still here too. Bet if you look closely, there a many blessings, they're just hard to see through all that pain."

Pauley is known for playing Abby Sciuto in NCIS

Pauley is well known to many fans for her role as Abby Sciuto in NCIS, which she played for 15 years before quitting in 2018.

While she often tweets about causes close to her heart, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years. She admitted the following year that she would never return to the show.

Following her departure, Pauley chose not to look for television work elsewhere but did return to screens to star in the NBC sitcom Broke, where she played the lead role.

However, the show was cancelled after just one season, and in 2020, the actress announced that she had officially retired from acting.

