Married at First Sight babies! All the couples who have welcomed children since the show Meet their little ones here...

With gorgeous weddings, explosive arguments and drama in abundance – it's no wonder Married at First Sight remains one of the most popular shows on television. Although not all couples make it down the aisle, many do, proving that the love experiment really does work. What's more, some of those who said 'I do' in front of the cameras have even gone on to have families together.

As a new series of the addictive reality show airs, we're looking back at the loved-up couples from the UK, Australian and American versions of the show who have welcomed children together. Meet their little ones here...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Married At First Sight?

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling

Tayah and Adam, who were one of the strongest couples from the 2021 British version of the show, have announced that following their first anniversary, they are expecting their first child together. During their time on the show, Tayah predicted that she would be pregnant with her husband this year.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mila Rose, in January 2019. Their second daughter, named Vaeda, was born just over two years later, in February 2021.

Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson

Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson met on season six of Married at First Sight Australia, and although they had their ups and downs, they did walk down the aisle together. In 2020, not long after their vows, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Oliver.

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

These Married at First Sight US season seven alum welcomed their daughter Olivia in February 2019, followed by a baby son in December 2020.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie

Married at First Sight US season nine stars Deonna McNeill and Greg Okoti's first child together, a baby boy they named Declan, arrived in February 2021.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

This season one couple is still going strong! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner became parents for the first time back in 2017. They grew to a family of four with the arrival of their second child in 2020 and recently revealed they're trying again for a third child.

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

Married at First Sight US stars Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcomed their first child together in late 2021 after meeting and falling in love during season 10 of the show two years earlier. They named their son Westin.

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson

Despite how their rocky relationship played out in front of the cameras, it seems Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson from season eight of the Australian version of the show couldn't be happier than ever these days. The couple welcomed twin boys, Levi and Tate, in October 2021.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre met on season six of Married at First Sight US in 2018 and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Laura, the same year.

Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner

Zoe Hendrix and Alex Garner from the Australian version's first series may no longer be together, but they continue to co-parent their young daughter, Harper-Rose. The former couple welcomed their daughter in November 2016, meaning she is now five years old. Alex has since found a new partner named Jen McCann, while not much is known about Zoe as she has kept a low profile on social media.

