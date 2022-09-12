The Capture's Holliday Grainger shares big hint about series three The actress has been leading the cast in series two

Holliday Grainger has dropped a big hint about the possibility of a third series of BBC drama The Capture. The actress, who plays DCI Rachel Carey in the intelligence and surveillance show, recently revealed in an interview that she'd "love" to see it happen.

"It goes on such a journey from the beginning, Carey and the plot," Holliday told Radio Times, adding: "It goes on such a massive journey throughout season two that where we're left, the world and Correction as we leave it at the end, I want to know what happens next."

The actress then hinted further: "So I'd love to watch season three for sure. I'd love to know where Carey went."

It seems fans are equally keen for future episodes. After the recent airing of the penultimate episode, one person tweeted: "#TheCapture is just the best drama. Please be a series three @BBCOne."

Holliday has said she'd "love" a third series

A second wrote: "Me getting a petition signed so we can get a season three #TheCapture." Meanwhile, a third tweeted: "This is mind blowing and scary that this could happen #TheCapture."

The BBC are yet to formally announce if a third series is on the cards, but, judging by fans' reactions and Holliday's comment, it's definitely a possibility!

Are you watching the show?

For those yet to watch the new episodes, the synopsis for series two reads: "The next instalment of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

"Entrenched in the UK's own 'Correction' unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can't even trust her closest colleagues?"

The final episode of The Capture series two airs on BBC One on Monday 12 September at 9pm.

