Holly Willoughby's cropped fitted trousers are a must-have

Holly Willoughby looked very Parisian chic in her fitted trousers and V-neck blouse look on This Morning on Tuesday as she continued to wear all black in honour of the Queen.

The ITV star's cropped cigarette trousers and pointed stilettos outfit on Tuesday looked so stylish with her three-quarter length sleeved V-neck blouse loosely tucked into her high waistband. We loved the leg lengthening satin ribbon detailing which ran down Holly's trouser leg and the overall look was perfect.

WATCH: This Morning viewers have same reaction as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make dramatic return

Holly wore her hair loose with minimal styling and she opted for a natural beauty look.

Holly's chic all black look

The presenter's makeup choice not only looked lovely but was very practical since she was slightly tearful during Monday's This Morning episode while listening to heartfelt Queen tributes from people who had the honour of meeting her.

Holly's trousers are the most flattering wardrobe staple and we have found a similarly versatile pair of slim fitted ankle grazer trousers from M&S that have a comfy stretch and will look great with high heels.

Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers, £22.50, M&S

Leather Sosandar Heels, £75, M&S

On Monday's episode of This Morning, Holly provided a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as well as an inadvertent touch of fashion inspiration for viewers when she wore another all-black ensemble to present the historic episode wholly dedicated to the late monarch.

