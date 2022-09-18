Robin Roberts enjoys heartfelt family reunion before leaving for London

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Robin Roberts has not long returned from her summer vacation, but she won't be sitting still for a while yet.

MORE: Robin Roberts rocks beachy shorts while on idyllic vacation with partner Amber

Shortly after her first day back at work, the GMA star flew to London with some of her colleagues to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth outside of Buckingham Palace.

The star then returned home, only to travel to Mississippi to reunite with her beloved family.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse of her vacation with partner Amber Laign

The reunion was short but sweet, as Robin revealed that she will be flying back to London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday, where she will once again be covering the historical event live for ABC.

MORE: David Muir's return to GMA was emotional for Robin Roberts

SEE: Robin Roberts looks unrecognizable with long hair - but it's not what you think!

Alongside a series of photos of herself and her family from the weekend, Robin wrote: "Only 24 hours in my beloved hometown and it was totally worth it to be with my sibs! Much to celebrate: grand opening of Roberts Place Cafe, 7th anniversary of @robinsnestinthepass and the birthday of the incredible woman who runs both businesses @dana_mac1956!!

Robin Roberts with her family during their reunion over the weekend

"Now it’s time to cross the pond and join my amazing @abcnews colleagues in London for our coverage of #queenelizabeth funeral on Monday. (Yes my nephew IS that tall!)"

MORE: Ali Wentworth stuns in leopard print swimsuit while at home in New York

LOOK: Robin Roberts' fans pray for her partner Amber Laign after watching star's new video

Robin is an incredibly well-respected reporter for ABC so it's little wonder that she's been chosen to go out to broadcast the event for the network.

She recently celebrated her work anniversary on GMA following 20 years on the morning news show. For the occasion, the 61-year-old was surprised live on air by her co-stars and famous friends, who all paid tribute to her work.

The GMA star has had a busy year

The star's year got off to a busy start too work wise, as she released her latest book, Brighter by the Day, Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams, which hit the shelves in April.

Brighter by the Day by Robin Roberts, $16, Amazon

RELATED: Robin Roberts takes break from GMA for the summer

Robin previously revealed that the new book came from learning how to wake up each day feeling positive and believing that things would be good, and was also inspired by her early morning wisdom sessions with her glam fam that she shares on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.