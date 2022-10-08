90 Day Fiance's Jenny Slatten shares fears over 'boring' marriage after Kama Sutra conversation

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Jenny Slatten has revealed she is fearful her husband Sumit Singh may become "bored" with her in the bedroom.

A teaser clip for Sunday's episode shows 33-year-old Sumit asking Jenny to go to a yoga class that specializes in the Kama Sutra.

"Are you getting bored with me? What's going on with you? I'm kind of worried about what's on your mind. Are you changing the way you're feeling? What's happening?" Jenny then asks him.

Sumit responds: "Things are going fine now, but what about future? We have to think about our future. We have to make a good future."

The pair are on their honeymoon when Sumit brings up the experience, telling his wife that he doesn't believe they have any problems but that he would like to add some "excitement" to the relationship and it is "only his wife" he could ask.

"I know what Kama Sutra is … how are they gonna teach us that in yoga class?" she then asks before teling the camera that at 63 she believes her "experience level when it comes to sex is pretty high".

Jenny and Sumit wed in 2021

"I don't feel like I need to be taught what kind of position to use, to be in," she added before admitting she is "not comfortable doing all of this, but I'm afraid that it might jeopardize our relationship if I'm not open to trying new things with him".

Jenny and Sumit met in 2012 when he was a call-center employee on Facebook.

She then flew to India to meet him and despite his parents not approving of the romance, they wed in 2021 on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

They are now starring on Happily Ever After as they try to make their marriage work living in India.