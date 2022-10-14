Susanna Reid wows at NTA's in the most flattering cut-out dress - and its the ultimate party season look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Susanna Reid sent fans into a frenzy at the National Television Awards on Thursday wearing the most striking cut-out dress - and it's the ultimate party season look.

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked stunning in the velvet bodycon dress with cut-out detailing, and thankfully, the Reiss dress is still available to shop. You'll need to hurry if you love it though, as the eye-catching frock is already selling fast.

Velvet cut-out shoulder dress, £148, Reiss

The Reiss dress is ultra-flattering with its figure-hugging bodycon fit and high neck, with cut-out detailing from the neck to the shoulder. We recommend teaming the dress with a pair of bright heels to elevate the look, or opt for black strappy pumps to round off the chic evening ensemble.

Looking breathtaking in her evening look, the ITV host teamed her black velvet midi with a pair of sparkly silver heels that perfectly complemented the party dress. Susanna's glittering dropdown silver earrings were just as showstopping as her shoes, wearing a silver bracelet to match.

The 51-year-old styled her glossy brunette hair in voluminous curls which framed her face beautifully. As for her makeup, Susanna wore fluttering false eyelashes with a touch of eyeshadow, a soft pink blush and a glossy lip. Stunning!

Susanna shared the glam post on Instagram

Fans were quick to comment, expressing their love for the star's elegant ensemble. One commented: "Love this dress! You look stunning." Another added, "You looked gorgeous. I've ordered the dress for Christmas parties."

The mum-of-three took to Instagram to share a snap of her NTA's look, with the caption: "NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS! Hair & Make-up @heatherkingmakeup, Dress @reiss."

