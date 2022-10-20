DNA Journey: How are Tom Allen and Gloria Hunniford related? The pair share family through Tom's mother

ITV's latest episode of DNA Journey sees comedians Tom Allen and Joel Dommett embark on a road trip around the UK in order to delve into their family history.

MORE: Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford breaks down in tears as she marks late daughter's heart-rending milestone

In the instalment, which airs on Thursday night, Tom learns that he has a very surprising family connection: Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford! Find out how the pair are related here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gloria Hunniford breaks down in tears as she marks late daughter's heart-rending milestone

How are Tom Allen and Gloria Hunniford related?

Tom and Gloria are cousins through his mother's maternal line.

Gloria met up with both Tom and Joel in a restaurant and was initially unaware of which comedian she shared a familial connection with. In a clip from Thursday's episode, Gloria can be seen embracing the two, saying she "loved them both" and was "so shocked" at the news.

GALLERY: See Joel Dommett's chic modern home

MORE: Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford's nightmare accident left her unable to leave the house

Opening his arms out to Gloria, Tom said: "I hear you're my cousin," before joking that the 82-year-old was disappointed that Joel was not revealed as her cousin instead.

Tom and Joel explore their ancestry in Thursday's episode

Before meeting Gloria, the actor, who is from Bromley, couldn't contain his nerves. He told Joel: "I'm so nervous...It's really intimidating the whole thing.

"What if they're slightly irritated by me? It's exciting. I can't rest."

Elsewhere in the episode, Tom, who recently lost his father, discovers the emotional tale of his great grandparents, from a criminal past to a stage career, as well as the heartbreaking story of his grandmother being put up for adoption.

Meanwhile, Joel, from Rockhampton, makes an incredible discovery about one of his ancestors, who produced inventions that saved thousands of lives and may have even helped to end the First World War.

The episode will see the old friends travel from London to Edinburgh to Ireland in search of information about their family history.

DNA Journey airs on Thursday 20 October at 9pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.