RHONY's Jenna Lyons reveals one thing she wanted when signing up The fashion designer previously appeared in another style-focused reality TV series

Jenna Lyons was this week announced as a new cast member for the upcoming series of The Real Housewives of New York City .

The fashion designer, 54, will be one of several fresh faces soon to start filming for season 14 of the popular Bravo show.

However, this isn’t the first time Jenna - who rose to fame at the helm of J.Crew, where she worked for 26 years until 2017 - has ventured into reality TV.

The mother-of-one fronted Stylish With Jenna Lyons on HBO Max back in 2020, in which she challenged creative hopefuls to win a spot on the team at her design firm.

Speaking about the series with Vogue, she insisted that she wanted the show to be "real" without fabricated "drama".

In a hint at what we might see on RHONY, she said: "It never occurred to me that I’d be doing TV, but when we talked about making a reality show, my caveat was that it actually has to be real.

"I didn’t want to fake it or create drama that isn’t there."

Her involvement in RHONY was revealed during a filming of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon over the weekend.

She will join six other new faces - including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Jenna shares a son called Beckett with her former husband, the artist Vincent Mazeau.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York City features a number of new faces

She is now in a relationship with jewelry executive Courtney Crangi, and will be the first queer housewife to join the New York City franchise.

Last December, the castmember opened up about being publicly outed by a newspaper amid her divorce before having come to terms with her sexuality.

Speaking to the LGBTQ podcast Dyking Out about the end of her heterosexual marriage, she said: "From the outside looking in, I had everything you could possibly want, I just knew something was off."

