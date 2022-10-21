Stephen Graham reveals fears over reaction to The Walk-In - details Have you been watching the Walk-In?

Stephen Graham has opened up about his fears surrounding the new drama The Walk-In, admitting that he was nervous ahead of the show’s release.

MORE: Meet the cast of ITV's The Walk-In

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, which was filmed ahead of the Friday night show, he said: "It’s very close to my heart – it’s a very poignant and powerful drama that’s really relevant to what is happening today. It is a wonderful piece and what I really like is being part of something that puts a mirror up to society.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Walk-In trailer starring Stephen Graham

He continued: "I was a bit nervous at first about people’s reaction to it, but the way it has been received is phenomenal."

So what is the show about? The drama tells the real-life story of a man who finds himself in the middle of an operation to uncover a Neo-Nazi's plan to kill an MP. Stephen plays Matthew Collins, a Hope Not Hate activist and investigative journalist who spends his time trying to prevent people from joining far-right groups – the very ones he was once a part of.

Stephen plays Matthew Collins in the new series

The star, who has also appeared in Peaky Blinders, Time and Line of Duty, joked about being mistaken for a Big Brother star on the set of the show, saying: "One of the supporting artists –thought I was someone else and said, ‘You are doing really well for yourself.’ And I thought she was being really kind. But then she said, ‘I never thought it would happen to you after Big Brother’ – she thought I was Craig!"

MORE: Doc Martin: Which Downton Abbey actress guest stars in series ten?

MORE: 5 Stephen Graham dramas that are a must-watch

The actor is also known for the hit film Boiling Point, which earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor. Speaking about the movie, he said: "We made a tiny little film and never dreamed of the success it had – it was phenomenal."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.