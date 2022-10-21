Escape to the Chateau announces series 9 release date - but some fans are disappointed Dick and Angel Strawbridge confirmed the exciting news on Instagram

We can’t wait to see what’s next in store for the lovely Dick and Angel Strawbridge on Escape to the Chateau, and the pair recently confirmed that the new series of the hit show would be returning to Channel 4 very soon!

In an Instagram post, they wrote: "We have a date! The new series returns on Sunday October 30th at 8pm on Channel 4….we cannot wait for you to see what Dick & Angel have been up to!! If you want to know a little of what to expect from series 9, click the link in our bio."

While fans in the UK were thrilled, other fans of the sweet show - which sees Dick and Angel renovate their French chateau - shared their disappointment at being unable to watch the show from their location.

One person wrote: "Not here you won’t - I’m in Canada, we wait a long time before we get anything from y’all .. and it sucks," while another added: "When will it air in the U.S.?"

Are you excited for season nine?

It’s been confirmed that the upcoming ninth season of the hugely popular Channel 4 programme, which is set to start airing this Autumn, will be the very last.

The heartbreaking news to fans of the show was confirmed in a statement from the couple, which read: "Escape to the Chateau has been our family journey; our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold.

"The good, the bad and the ugly… we have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they’re older. We’re so grateful to everyone who continues to support us, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds. As one Chateau chapter ends, so another Chateau story begins."

