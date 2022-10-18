The Daily Lowdown: Could Rihanna's comeback happen sooner than we thought?

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Rihanna's music comeback which could be happening sooner than we thought after it was reported she's recorded two songs for the upcoming Black Panther film sequel.

Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Rihanna's music comeback could arrive sooner than we thought. It's been reported that the Rude Boy singer has recorded two songs for the soundtrack of upcoming marvel movie sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ri-Ri is yet to confirm the news herself, but it's been suggested that one of the tracks will appear on the closing credits of the movie, which is due for release on 11 November. It comes soon after Rihanna was announced as the 2023 superbowl half-time show performer, which left fans convinced that new music is on the way.

Meghan Markle has spoken candidly in a new interview about being 'objectified' on TV. The Duchess of Sussex was chatting with heiress Paris Hilton on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes when she spoke about quitting her role as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. The royal explained that she was made to feel like a 'Bimbo' on the gameshow, being forced to be all looks and no substance. Meghan also reveals her aspirations for daughter, Lilibet, who she shares with husband Prince Harry, to aspire higher and be educated and smart.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have denied claims stated by their former nanny in the press regarding her new relationship with Harry Styles. Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, the family's nanny, who did give her name, made a number of allegations including that Jason discovered the news about Olivia and her Don’t Worry Darling co-stars romance through messages on an Apple Watch. The family caregiver also alleged that Jason threw himself under Olivia's car to prevent her from driving off to see her new boyfriend. However, the former couple, who called time on their relationship in 2021, have released a joint defiant statement insisting that the claims made are false. The pair also counter-claimed that the nanny had been harassing the family for 18 months, and that their sole focus is on raising and protecting their two children.

Sam Smith has announced the release date for their upcoming fourth album, Gloria. The Oscar and Grammy Award-winning singer, who recently released the new single Unholy, took to Instagram to share that Gloria will be available for fans to enjoy in January. Sam also added that that making the record was an emotional and spiritual liberation and that it felt like their first-ever record. Gloria is out on 27 January and we can't wait to listen.

Glastonbury Festival boss Emily Eavis has spoken out in defense of the rise of ticket prices for the 2023 event. The co-organiser, who will once again welcome hundreds of thousands of festival goers next June for the biggest music event in the world, said in a statement that the festival was still recovering from a huge financial impact of the pandemic. Emily added bosses of the event had tried hard to minimise the increase in price but that they are facing enormous rises themselves in the running of the vast show. Those hoping to attend will be able to try for tickets in November.

