The Pact viewers left confused for same reason after series two debut

The Pact returned to BBC One on Tuesday night with a brand new series independent of the first, and while most viewers were glued to the screen, some were left slightly confused.

The show's second season features a new storyline and fresh cast, with the only returning star being Rakie Ayola, who plays social worker Christine Rees.

Taking to Twitter, some fans questioned why Rakie's character had changed from season one, in which she played detective Holland.

One person tweeted: "Doing my head in that senior cop in the last series, is now playing a totally different character in series two," while another added: "I'm so confused, wasn't she a police detective in the last series? What's she a therapist now?"

A third viewer commented: "I was hoping that @RakieAyola would play the same detective in both series of #ThePact investigating different crimes but it's still great to have her in both series," while another wrote: "I love that [Rakie's] still in it but a bit confusing making her two different characters."

Most viewers embraced the character change, however, and also took to Twitter to praise the series two opener.

Rakie Ayola stars in the drama

One person wrote: "Loved series one of #ThePact and series two got off to an equally fab start. Absolutely smashing cast and a story that's got me hooked - looking forward to seeing where they'll take us next…!" while a second added: "Also @BBCOne the first episode of #ThePact was great, really looking forward to the next episodes!!!"

A third fan commented: "Really enjoyed #ThePact. A great cast and a good mystery. Nothing better than a brilliant Welsh drama."

Chatting about why Rakie returned for series two with a new role, the show's writer and executive producer Pete McTighe said: "Rakie is such a brilliant actress so when we were casting for the new family, who were going to be mainly up-and-coming new talent, it made sense for someone of Rakie's standing in the acting community to be the matriarch of that group in real life as well as in the show.

Rakie Ayola is the only returning actor from series one

"Rakie is Welsh, and she was able to bring the authenticity to the story that we needed. She was able to pull the rest of the cast together around her really. Whereas series one was very much an ensemble piece and series two is to an extent, but it does also revolve a lot more around one central character. Rakie had a really big responsibility to that character and to the show and she really stepped up and delivered."

