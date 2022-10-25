Bachelor in Paradise fans in disbelief over show's new 'twist' that feels strangely familiar Viewers suggest the show is slowly morphing into another hit series

Bachelor in Paradise fans have been left in disbelief over changes to the long-running reality show.

Viewers have suggested that the ABC series, featuring former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, is slowly but surely morphing into another hit TV franchise.

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise began on 27 September, with episode eight airing last night.

In the latest instalment of the show, those tuning in at home saw the romantic drama continue (spoilers ahead!) after 'Split Week'.

This included Rodney confessing to having found a better match, while Logan is torn between several women.

What’s more, Olu and Rick were sent home after it was established they weren’t going to form connections.

However, viewers couldn’t help but feel that the new series was bearing some strikingly similarities to Love Island.

The UK-based show also involves a series of single contestants hoping to find love beneath the sunshine.

Bachelor in Paradise fans suggested that the show’s producers had been inspired by Love Island’s Casa Amor with their recent “twist”.

Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: “I love this twist on @BachParadise. Very ‘Love Island’ of them.”

Bachelor in Paradise has been accused of "trying" to be Love Island

Another commented: “I still can't believe Bachelor in Paradise outright copied Love Island."

A third shared: “Bachelor in Paradise really trying to pull a Love Island move.”

Although it wasn’t just the new reincarnation of Casa Amor that seemed to have been taken from the British show - but also how the unlucky contestants exited.

A fourth added: “NOT THE LONG LOVE ISLAND WALK OF SHAME WITH THE ROLLER SUITCASE #BachelorInParadise.”

The British TV show also sees contestants try to find love beneath the sun

However, many viewers called on Bachelor in Paradise to stop “trying” to be Love Island.

One person asked: “Why is Bachelor in Paradise trying so hard to be Love Island?”

Another suggested: “I don’t know how the producers decided to do a Casa Amor twist and messed it up so bad.”

A third complained: “If they’re gonna stick with this Love Island twist, they need to steal…and show them salacious clips of what their SOs are up to. It can force some rash decisions.”

