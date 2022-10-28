Law and Order: Organized Crime fans left confused for same reason after recent episode Episode five was titled Behind Blue Eyes

Have you watched Law and Order: Organized Crime's recent episode? The fifth installment from season three, titled Behind Blue Eyes, aired on Thursday on NBC and fans were, as usual, glued to their screens.

The episode saw everyone's favourite homicide detective team come together to investigate new case ties to Law and Order: SVU, involving a group of gangsters who impersonate cops to gain access to their victims.

But it seems some viewers at home were confused why the crime drama was not continuing with their Silas family storyline.

In season three so far, parts of the story have focused on the famously wealthy family – who own a construction company in New York who are building a casino – including Henry Cole, a man who was mysteriously found dead on the show recent after protesting the construction.

One fans said on Twitter: "Soooo this arc ISN'T about rats and a casino? #OrganizedCrime #soconfused." A second echoed this, tweeting: "So are we just done with the casino storyline? #LawAndOrderThursday."

Did you watch episode five?

A third added further: "I am very confused. Unless they're gonna bring it all together by the end… it was an interesting arc and they just… left it??" Audiences will have to keep watching to see how the franchise brings each storyline together!

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the episode, the team discovered that the group of criminals impersonating cops grew up in the same foster home as Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), the team's undercover cop, so the team begin to study the connections.

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell

The episode ends on a cliffhanger with Bobby being asked by Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) what really happened in the foster home when they were growing up.

The synopsis for next week reads: "After the task force is caught in a shootout, Stabler is on a mission to find out how the perps are connected to the NYPD; Reyes is determined to put the aggressors of his past behind bars, even if it means going against orders."

