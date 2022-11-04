Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

Gogglebox is one of the most popular shows on telly thanks to its hilarious, straight-talking cast - but sadly we have seen several fan favourite families leave the series since its inception in 2013. While some of them eventually returned, here's why these stars quit the show...

LOOK: Gogglebox stars' private rooms you don't get to see on TV

Chris Butland-Steed

Chris left his on-screen partner Stephen Webb to carry on without him on the show to pursue new opportunities back in 2018. At the time, he tweeted: "I'd like to announce I've decided to leave Gogglebox and am looking forward to the exciting adventures that lay ahead!

"Huge thanks to @C4Gogglebox @Channel4 for the amazing experiences I’ve had & wish cast & crew well. Massive thanks to the fans for their support! #watchthisspace." Since Chris left the show (and tied the knot to husband Tony), Stephen has been enjoying telly with his mum and husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox star Giles' scathing comments on The Masked Dancer go viral

The Michaels family

In 2015, Andrew, Carolyne and their children, Louis and Alex, left the show while Andrew stood for UKIP in the general election. At the time, a spokesperson said: "It's with great regret that the Michaels are no longer in the show. Sadly any Gogglebox cast member who becomes a candidate for a political party will have to step down from their involvement in Gogglebox. They have been excellent contributors and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show."

Andrew didn't win the seat, so the family eventually returned to the series, but left for a second time after Andrew very sadly passed away aged 61 in 2021. Speaking to the Daily Star, executive producer Victoria Ray said: "We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won't be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy."

Marina Wingrove

Marina stopped appearing on the show following the sad death of her friend, Mary, who starred alongside her at St Monica Trust retirement village. Paying tribute to her late friend, she wrote: "My dearest friend Mary, treasured memories will last forever. Our laughs and giggles and our ups and downs will forever be in my heart. Deepest sympathies to Mary’s family. Love Marina."

The Gilbey family

Pete, Linda and their son George became instant hits with their hilarious ways. However, the family left the show when George signed up for Celebrity Big Brother, only to return in 2016. It eventually became just Pete and Linda taking part in the series though, after George was given community service after attacking his ex-girlfriend, and was eventually jailed for three months for drunk driving charges. Pete sadly passed away in 2021, and Linda no longer appears on the show.

Sandi and Sandra

These two BFFs had us all in hysterics with their upbeat, comical manner, but after Sandi left the show to pursue new opportunities, Sandra followed suit just a few months later. Speaking about her decision on This Morning, she said: "I am going to miss it, but I decided at that time I wanted to move on to other things. It's four and a half years now, and I'm just moving on, keeping up with the times."

The Tappers

Josh Tapper left the show after landing a job in the Cabinet Office - and his family followed suit soon after. Speaking to the Mirror about quitting the show, he said: "I want to move away from that and the focus is now very much on my job. Of course, I miss it and sitting on the couch watching TV. But I am more focused on my future... it's a more secure path. I don’t think any ministers recognise me but the civil servants do. It took them a while to mention it - a total of about two days!" His sister Amy has since appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

The Moffatts

The Moffatts were firm fan favourites on the show, particularly thanks to breakout star Scarlett's hysterical musings. However, as Scarlett became more prominent in the world of telly, and went on to win I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, her family were unable to remain on the show without her. Scarlett admitted she was "gutted" about the decision, replying to a fan on Instagram: "We are gutted too, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be doing it but we will still be watching #Gogglebox."

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

READ: Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Steph and Dom

Nothing was quite as funny as watching the famously posh Steph and Dom settle in to watch a show with a glass of wine in hand and a little sausage dog in between them. The pair left the show back in 2016, telling The Sun: "We think it's important that everyone gets their chance to be on Gogglebox and give their opinion, and having been on it from the beginning we felt like we'd pretty much said all we needed to say, and we knew what we were going to say." We still miss them!

Like this story? Sign up to our special I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! daily newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.