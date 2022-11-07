I’m a Celebrity: when will the late arrivals join show? We can’t wait to see what the cast make of the late arrivals

I’m a Celebrity’s two late arrivals have been television’s worst-kept secret, with Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock all but confirmed to star in the new season of the hit reality show. But when will we actually see them join the rest of the cast in the jungle?

While ITV has yet to confirm an exact day that the pair will be gracing our screens, we can look back on previous seasons for some ideas! In 2021, Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson joined the show on Thursday 25 November, four days after their fellow campmate's arrival in the Welsh castle the Sunday before. Meanwhile, Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall joined the camp three days after the show started back in 2020.

WATCH: Matt Hancock stripped of Tory whip for entering I’m A Celebrity

As such, it stands to reason that we should be expecting Matt and Seann to join the show on either between 9-10 November - are you looking forward to seeing them in the jungle?

Former health secretary Matt’s signing has certainly been a controversial one with fans. However, the Tory MP has revealed that he was keen to join the show in order to bring awareness to one of his charity campaigns.

Seann will also be entering the jungle

It's been reported that he will be paid a six-figure sum of £400,000. Although the specific amount has not been confirmed, a spokesperson for Matt Hancock told HELLO!: "Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.

"He will also declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal." A spokesperson also told HELLO!: "I'm A Celeb is the most watched show on TV. Matt doesn't expect to serve in Government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the millions of Brits who tune in every single night."

