Bachelor in Paradise: fans unhappy with latest episode for same reason What do you think about this contestant?

Bachelor in Paradise was as dramatic as ever on Monday night, but fans were definitely not too pleased with one of the contestants on the show. Kate Gallivan has been torn between Logan Palmer and Hayden Markowitz, and her comments about the pair have some viewers suggest she was only interested in financial security.

MORE: The Bachelor Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' reason for split revealed

Speaking about Hayden on the show, Kate said: "Hayden on paper is almost exactly what I'm looking for. He owns a company. He obviously has six figures around to devote to his golden retriever, Rambo. But I definitely carried that date on my back." She later added that she thought Logan would be perfect for her in seven years, saying: "But not when I'm footing the bill. I am an adult and he is a boy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching the new season?

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Kate picking her life partner based on whether they can afford an Equinox membership tells me everything I need to know," while another person wrote: "Kate’s really sitting here speculating Hayden’s a secret millionaire? I got news for you sis. If he was he wouldn’t be on this god-forsaken beach right now."

MORE: All we know about Gabby Windey's future with Erich Schwer

MORE: The White Lotus: Hollywood star has secret cameo in episode one - did you recognise her?

What did you think of the episode?

The Twitter account Chicks in the Office added: "Kate’s speech translated: Logan you’re too poor, you can’t afford a $300/month Equinox membership & you live with a roommate. Will you get rich so you can take me on vacation & I can stop pitching myself for Selling Sunset if I give you this rose? #BachelorInParadise." Another fan joked: "Why is Kate assuming Hayden has 6 figures just lying around? He could be in crippling credit card debt."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.