Who is I'm A Celeb star Charlene White's partner? All the details

Since appearing on I'm A Celebrity, Charlene White has fast become a fan favourite, but while fans enjoy watching the presenter and her campmates in the jungle, we're sure her long-term partner Andy will be missing her a lot.

Charlene White films inside beautiful kitchen at family home

Who is Charlene White's partner Andy?

According to The Telegraph, Charlene's other half Andy is an executive TV producer. While little is known about their relationship, the couple has been together for several years now, and they share two adorable children together.

Parents to Alfie, born in 2017, and Florence, born in 2019, Charlene and her family are currently based in south London.

Charlene and Andy are parents to Alfie and Florence

Back in 2017, Charlene penned an article for The Guardian, in which she gave fans a rare glimpse of her life with Andy.

She wrote: "Andy and I were deliriously happy when we found out we had a "mini-me" on the way. I knew from the moment I met him at a friend's party the year before, that he was "the one". So, after moving in together, having a child seemed like the next natural step."

Clearly, a close-knit family, since Charlene entered the jungle, several sweet posts have been published on her Instagram account.

One of them – a video of her children enjoying a spot of pumpkin picking – was captioned:

Charlene made sure to spend plenty of quality time with her family before entering the jungle

"Leaving Florence and Alfie whilst she's participating in @imacelebrity is probably going to be the toughest part about being in the jungle. But Charlene was determined to spend as much time with them as possible so before she left one of the things she did was to visit a pumpkin farm to choose pumpkins with the kids so they could carve them ready for Halloween. As you can see they really got stuck in and enjoyed!"

Another post revealed the heartwarming calendar that Charlene had made for her children before heading to Australia. The caption read:

"So who saw Charlene crying last night? We just wanted to jump through the tv and hug her.

Before she left she made this countdown calendar for Alfie and Florence so they can mark off each day until Char comes home. Keep going Char, we are so proud of you!"

