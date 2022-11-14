I’m a Celebrity star Matt Hancock talks sister’s traumatic brain injury from horse riding accident

Matt Hancock is set to take on his fifth Bushtucker trial on Monday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity - and the suspended MP is certain to have family and friends cheering him on from home. While the suspended MP is usually private about his family, he spoke out about his sister Emily Gilruth back in 2018 after she suffered a shocking injury from horse riding.

According to The Telegraph, Emily was riding in the Badminton Horse Trials in 2017 when she fell from her horse and was airlifted to Bristol’s Southmead hospital. At the time, her brother-in-law told the newspaper: "With any significant injury it's going to be about a week before anybody knows but she's heading in the right direction."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Hancock enters the jungle

Her family also released a statement which read: "Emily's family would like to thank all the many well-wishers for the lovely supportive messages that they have received… The doctors are pleased with her progress. She has had a stable night and remains under sedation."

Matt since spoke about his sister’s injuries, revealing that she was in a coma and nearly died. In a speech as the Heath Secretary, he said: "I have never had a moment where somebody so close has been at a risk of dying."

Matt has since opened up about his sister's recovery

"I have always valued the NHS but it was really brought home to me last year when the NHS was there for us at one of our toughest moments as a family. Last summer my sister sustained a very severe head injury, it was touch and go, and her life was saved by the intensive care unit at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital, where she stayed for a week, most of it in a coma. Thanks to their care she has now recovered.”

He later told reporters: "It was a very traumatic time for us all as you can imagine. It was in the middle of the 2017 general election campaign, so I was not having a very good time. She was cared for by the intensive care unit who kept her alive, and then helped her recover. There are so many families in the country who, like me, have had the NHS come to their aid at their most difficult times." His sister has since made a full recovery.

