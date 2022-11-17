Carol Vorderman reveals why she opted for a swimming costume for I'm A Celebrity shower The star appeared in the 2016 series of the show

I’m A Celebrity’s shower has seen its fair share of stars over the years - from Myleene Klass’ white bikini to Mike Tindall’s teeny trunks in the latest series.

Now, Carol Vorderman has revealed that it was “weird” freshening up while faced with three cameras - and it influenced her choice of swimwear.

The star, 61, placed eighth on the hit ITV show in 2016, which saw Scarlet Moffatt go on to be crowned winner. In a new interview, she has described the outdoor shower as an “uncomfortable” experience which lead her to opt for a one-piece over a bikini.

Speaking to the In A Good Place podcast, the former Countdown host said: “It's very uncomfortable. I found it uncomfortable mostly because you could see three cameras.

“You could see where they were positioned and there was nowhere to hide. I wore swimming costumes rather than a bikini deliberately. It is a weird thing, that shower.” She added that broadcasting the shower scenes was “of its time” and they “don't do it now”.

Carol Vorderman appeared in the 2016 series

Carol is one of the key contenders set to make a return to the show when they hold an ‘all star’ special in South Africa next year. The upcoming spin-off will bring 15 past contestants back to the jungle once more - with Gillian McKeith, Georgia Toffolo and Amir Khan among those rumoured to be reappearing.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Carol was always top of the producers' wish list: in some ways she was the perfect campmate. She was funny, outspoken and intelligent and let's just say she gave the younger girls a run for their money in the jungle shower.”

