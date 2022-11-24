Christina Applegate being supported by DWTS contestant after MS diagnosis The actress stars in the new season of Dead To Me

Christina Applegate is being supported a Dancing With the Stars contestant who has also been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Dead to Me actress, 50, revealed in August 2021 that she was suffering with the life-changing condition.

WATCH: Official trailer for Dead to Me season two on Netflix

Now, fellow actress Selma Blair, also 50, who was herself diagnosed with MS in 2018 and had to leave DWTS due to her condition last month, has revealed that she is stepping up for her friend. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after Monday night’s episode of the skating competition, she said: “I've known Christina for so many years, we're really close, and I'm just a fan of hers.

"She is an iconic California girl actress of my generation, and she is it. There has not been one thing that she's done that I haven't been like, 'nailed it,' and she's nailing just being who she is with this MS."

Blair, who is famous for roles in Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions, noted that Applegate had also been there for her early on in her illness. She recalled: "If you need something she's at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun.”

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate starred with Cameron Diaz in 2022 film The Sweetest Thing

Applegate, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was half-way through filming the third season of Netflix’s Dead To Me when she was diagnosed. MS - which affects 2.1 million people worldwide - can cause fatigue and pain, as well as problems with vision, mobility and thinking.

Liz Feldman, the show’s creator, told Buzzfeed that the star insisted on continuing to film. She said: “We had shot scenes from all 10 episodes by the time the news came in, and there was no going back. We were stuck with the story that we had to tell, but also, that's the story Christina wanted to tell. She chose to finish.”

