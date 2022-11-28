MasterChef: The Professionals star Gregg Wallace talks losing hair aged 17 

Gregg Wallace has previously opened up about his hair loss, revealing that he began losing it as a teenager before being completely bald by the age of 20. The amazing chef, who is currently hosting MasterChef: The Professionals, admitted that it initially "troubled" him, but that he thinks losing his hair at an earlier age was actually lucky.

MORE: Who narrates Masterchef: The Professionals?

Speaking about his hair loss to the Mirror back in 2021, Gregg said: "You know, I’ve been bald since I was 18. I started losing my hair at 17 and I’ve been completely bald since 20 years old. It really troubled me back then. In fact, my oldest mate said, 'Gregg I have to confess. When that happened I used to think, oh I’ll stop hanging about with him when he’s bald.’ And it really troubled me at that age."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gregg confirms son Sid has autism - and shares his advice for other parents

He continued: "I was going to get a hair transplant but my wife said I would look silly with a kidney on my head. I actually think I’m lucky. Because blokes who lose their hair at a later age, in their thirties and forties, get hung up about it. Because they had hair and then lose it. But I’ve never had that problem. I’ve never had hair as an adult. I’ve been this way all of my life."

He sweetly added: "And look at Mrs Wallace, my bald head certainly hasn’t stopped me from attracting my beautiful wife."

Gregg opened up about his hair loss

Gregg has had quite the transformation in recent years after losing four stone. The 57-year-old told HELLO! last year that he was the fittest he'd ever felt, following a stark warning from his doctor. "I was scared because my doctor told me that if I didn't change things I was going to die because my cholesterol was so high.

MORE: Celebrity MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's country mansion is so grand – see inside

MORE: Where is Celebrity Masterchef filmed? Find out here

The MasterChef judge has also recently lost four stone

"It started [with my doctor], and then there were a couple of motivating factors along the way. Meeting my beautiful, lovely wife [Anne] who's a lot younger than me. I thought, well she's obviously alright having an old boyfriend, or now an old husband - but there's no reason why she should have to have an old fat husband is there! Honestly, I wanted to be fit and well, I'm 22 years older than her."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.