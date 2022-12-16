Jay Blades reveals new star-studded project away from The Repair Shop The presenter has been busy!

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades might have his hands full with his commitments on the adored BBC show, but the TV star also runs his own production company who are set to release a new show in the New Year, and it has a star-studded lineup!

Jay's company, Hungry Jay, is the team behind Channel 5's new programme, No Place Like Home, a six-part show which will see six famous faces head back to their hometown to delve a little deeper.

As the synopsis reads: "No Place Like Home sees [the celebrities] take a walk down memory lane returning to the neighbourhoods where they grew up, discovering the history that was on their doorstep all along.

"Each episode sees a celebrity learning more about themselves and the places they called ‘home’ as they explore the areas that made them."

The famous names appearing on the show include Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who will travel back to Hertfordshire, Death in Paradise star Ben Miller, who will return to Natwich, Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers head to Edinburgh and former This Morning presenter Fern Britton going back to Buckinghamshire.

Football pundit Chris Kamara also appears and will head to Middleborough, while broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire will head 'home' to Bury and Littleborough.

Speaking about the new show produced by his company, Jay said: "I'm so proud that my production company has made another series of No Place Like Home for Channel 5.

"After going on my own journey last year, I can't wait for everyone to see these six celebrities discover more about the history of the streets where they grew up in this very special series."

Meanwhile, Jay's fans can look forward to The Repair Shop Christmas special which airs on Boxing Day.

No Place Like Home will air on Channel 5 on Wednesday 4 January at 9pm.

