GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton bids emotional farewell to 'work sister' ahead of exit from the show

Dr. Jennifer Ashton's last week with Good Morning America is on the horizon, as she officially signs off as one of the co-anchors of GMA3 after 13 years with the network.

The 55-year-old TV medical correspondent announced in April that she would be leaving the show to focus on growing her personal ventures, with her last day being June 27.

Over the past year and a half, Dr. Ashton has hosted GMA3 with DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim, after they were named Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' permanent replacements last May, and they're already marking her departure.

She shared a photograph of herself and Eva in an emotional embrace on set as they bid each other farewell, due to Eva being out of the office for Dr. Ashton's last day in her position.

She wrote: "Today was the last time @evapilgrim and I were in the studio together before my 'official' last day at ABC News next Thursday, June 27. (I'm doing the show tomorrow remote from Boston and then she's away next week…)"

Dr. Ashton gushed about her co-host and friend, with whom she has worked closely for years, even before they became GMA3 co-anchors. "Eva and I have been work sisters for 7+ years now at ABC, and from day one, we connected."

© Instagram Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Eva Pilgrim saying their goodbyes on set ahead of the former's departure

"I remember when she met her husband, when she got engaged, when she got married, then pregnant, then had her daughter… and I know she remembers all my big life milestones over the past 7 years too."

The mom-of-two also spoke fondly about when they first started hosting GMA's 1 PM show together, adding: "I also remember the first day she sat in the middle chair on @gma3, and that's when I knew that I would be lucky enough to work with her every day."

"She is pure magic on the set and behind the scenes too! Trust me when I tell you she is an OUTSTANDINGLY TALENTED broadcast journalist, anchor, co-host, and correspondent."

© Getty Images The trio have hosted GMA3 officially since last May

"And trust me when I tell you she is as beautiful a person on the inside as she is on the outside. We've laughed, we've cried, we've learned together, and I am so lucky to call her my friend! While I will miss our BTS chats about skin care and fashion and science, I know we will always be friends."

Eva was extremely touched by the gesture and responded in kind, commenting on her former co-worker's photo with a sweet message as well. "I can't," she started with a slew of teary-eyed emojis.

© Getty Images "I also remember the first day she sat in the middle chair on @gma3, and that's when I knew that I would be lucky enough to work with her every day."

"I have been so honored to work with you, to learn from you, to get advice from you, to call you a friend. Soooo much life has happened in these years together!!! You have been such a gift."

"You are brilliantly smart, 'beautiful mommy' with a heart full of love and compassion for everyone around you. Truly a rare combination. I'm gonna miss our daily chats… all your advice… and the way you just make everything better (and funnier)."

© Getty Images She previously hosted the show with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Eva concluded: "Thank you for being a friend, for looking out for me, and for making [my] job so much fun. I'm still in denial but I'm so so happy for you!!!"