Dwayne Johnson shares unfortunate Black Adam statement that leaves fans upset The legendary hero won't return for more at this point

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tapped into a whole new audience of fans with his portrayal of the legendary comic book hero Black Adam for the DC Universe.

However, the actor took to social media to share some devastating news with fans of the franchise regarding his fate as the character.

"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe," his statement read.

He revealed that after conversations with DC Studios' Co-Chairman and Co-CEO James Gunn, it was discovered that Black Adam wouldn't be revisited for the foreseeable future.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling."

But the prospect of his return wasn't completely shut down as he added: "However, DC and Steven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

Dwayne announced that Black Adam would not be returning to the DCU anytime soon

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG."

Dwayne continued: "You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words."

He talked more about his gratitude for the love and favorable fan reception to his portrayal of the role and for the film itself, which grossed almost $400million worldwide.

"To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans – I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you."

The actor received praise for his portrayal

Fans were definitely left upset by the development, as one commented: "What a shame, this character could have single handedly elevated DC's subpar films."

Another said: "I really don't believe that. It's a nightmare," while a third also added: "Unfortunately, it was a great movie, I was excited to see more! Let's wait [for] the new universe."

