Matilda star Lexie Lorch shares incredible BTS details from the making of the movie The Roald Dahl musical film has been a huge hit with fans

When rising star Lexie Lorch discovered she'd landed a role in the new Matilda movie nothing could have prepared her for what was to come.

At the time she was only nine years old and getting ready to work on a multi-million dollar production with superstar Emma Thompson, while also navigating a worldwide pandemic.

Two years on - and as the film is finally released - Lexie sat down with HELLO! to share behind-the-scenes details from the musical movie which is capturing hearts and earning rave reviews from Roald Dahl fans far and wide.

"I was so excited to get the phone call that I got the part of Matilda's school friend. I still can't really believe it," she confessed.

And when she found out Emma was going to play Miss Trunchbull, the magic only got better.

"I knew who she was from Nanny McPhee," Lexie said, before admitting: "I didn't know much more about her until we started filming. But she was amazing!"

Due to COVID-19, filming of the movie was very different and far from the norm.

Matilda was Lexie's first feature movie (photo by Lisa Visser)

"We had to record the soundtrack and music from glass booths in a giant room, far apart from one another," the passionate youngster told HELLO!. "We would be in there singing for hours a day, but couldn't really mingle with our co-stars."

When it came to the multiple and complicated dance routines, the stars spent months rehearsing and had to be double-masked to protect themselves and others.

"We basically lived at a hotel just for the cast and crew and had to be tested constantly," said Lexie. "We were quarantined for ages and it was really strange."

Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull and Alisha Weir plays Matilda

Not that she is complaining. "There was nothing that I didn't like, except for the school work which we still have to do," she quipped. "That wasn't so much fun."

Emma was also amazed at the dedication and perseverance of the young cast and told them as much. Despite the pandemic, there were more moments than Lexie could count, which she'll never forget.

"One scene we had to spend weeks shooting when we are all covered in mud, and that was so much fun."

Lexie explained how filming during a pandemic worked (photo by Lisa Visser)

Another favourite was a fairground scene and Lexie said that while she didn't want to deliver any spoilers, it was as fun to film as it was to watch.

"We had a huge fairground delivered on set, and we got to go on everything as many times as we wanted. It was our own personal play space for all the cast and crew. It was amazing and you can see how happy we were in the movie. We didn't have to act for that."

Although it was Lexie's first feature film, she's confident and hopeful that many more are to come - as are her co-stars.

Lexie recieved plenty of praise from her co-stars Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch

Many are from the talent agency, Stagebox Management, and they also couldn't wait to tell HELLO! their best things about shooting Matilda.

“The experience of working with amazing cast members on a film set and seeing how they act differs from being on stage," said Aiya Agustin, who is now 15.

Bebe Massey told HELLO!: "My favourite thing about filming Matilda the Musical was working with Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch as they taught me you can be huge stars but still hard workers and most of all be really nice people."

The Matilda crew had a blast filming

Phoebe Krieger, 13, added: "Performing fab singing/ dancing routines every day with my Matilda family."

The best thing for Marley Quinalan-Gardner, 14, was: "Being able to learn from amazing people and seeing the pieces I workshopped come to life."

And Darci Hull, 14, said: "My favourite thing about filming Matilda The Musical was my first day on a live set and having the best experience working with some amazingly talented people and making new friends."

The film was released in the United States and internationally on 9 December 2022, before streaming on Netflix on Christmas Day 2022.

