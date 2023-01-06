Mariska Hargitay shares bruised snapshots from Law & Order trilogy The NBC TV star is back on the air

Mariska Hargitay is back on the air in grand fashion as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returned from its winter break with a special trilogy premiere.

SVU will be returning after its break with three episodes jam-packed with story and drama, starting with the first part titled Jumped In.

It seems like Mariska's character, Olivia Benson, is already getting into the thick of it, based on photographs she shared ahead of the episode's debut.

In a pair of pictures she posted, her character sported a black eye that had started to purple, indicating that something had definitely gone down in the episode.

"The trilogy starts tonight. Part 1." she simply teased with the caption of her post, and her loyal base of fans and followers immediately jumped to her defense.

"So who do we have to jump?" one just commented, as another said: "WHO TOUCHED MY SISTER," and a third also wrote: "No no no no no! No one messes with our captain! Round up the troops NEEEOWWW!"

Mariska revealed that Olivia had been injured in the trilogy premiere

Many others reacted with excitement, although a few also were saddened upon the thought that this would be their first episode without Kelli Giddish.

"Sad without Rollins having your back literally," one said, as another also added: "Too bad we can't see Amanda 'I've been gone a week and you're hurt' Rollins!!"

The premiere has already started out on a major scare for viewers, though, given that Olivia's injuries came courtesy of an attack by assailants outside of her home.

She rushed her son Noah to safety before being beaten by three hooded figures near their building, already kickstarting a high-stakes series of episodes.

The Law & Order shows returned after their winter break

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC on Thursday nights at 9/8c and then on Peacock the next day, be sure to catch the remaining episodes of the trilogy over the following weeks.

