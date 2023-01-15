Who is Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire's famous husband? Meet her family here The actress is married to Peter Salmon

BAFTA-winning actress Sarah Lancashire boasts a number of distinguished accolades thanks to her work on Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Coronation Street, but away from the spotlight, she prefers to keep her personal life private.

Based in southwest London, the actress is happily married to her husband of twenty-one years – but did you know that he's also famous? Here's everything you need to know about Sarah Lancashire's family life.

WATCH: Happy Valley season 3 trailer

Loading the player...

Who is Sarah Lancashire's famous husband?

According to MailOnline, Sarah currently resides in a £3million, five-bedroom house in Twickenham, with her famous husband, TV producer and executive, Peter Salmon.

Sarah Lancashire is married to TV producer Peter Salmon

Formerly the Director of BBC Studios, and the Chief Creative Officer of the Endemol Shine Group, Peter is now the Executive Chairman of Banijay UK. A position that he took on in 2020.

Throughout his decades-spanning career, he has produced Crimewatch UK, overseen the BBC's broadcast of The Olympic Games and commissioned shows including Victoria Wood's Dinner Ladies and Paul Abbott's Clocking Off.

The couple married in 2001

Having met through Coronation Street, in which Sarah starred as Raquel Watts and Peter worked for the show's producers at Granada Studios, the pair soon developed a romantic relationship and later got engaged during a 2001 trip to New York. They married in a low-key ceremony held at Langar Hall in Nottinghamshire.

Among the many wedding guests in attendance were Coronation Street actors Kevin Kennedy and Charlie Lawson.

MORE: Happy Valley season 3: who is taking Ryan to see Tommy in prison?

READ: Happy Valley: the ultimate season 1 and 2 recap for season three return here

Does Sarah Lancashire have children?

Prior to meeting her husband Peter, Sarah was first married to music lecturer Gary Hargreaves. They welcomed two sons, Thomas in 1987, and Matthew in 1988, before separating in 1995 and divorcing soon after.

Sarah also shares a son, Joseph, born in 2003, with her current husband Peter. She is a step-mum to Peter's three sons from his previous marriage to Penny Watt.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.