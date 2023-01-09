This Morning star Alison Hammond's fans demand secret to her ageless look Alison has barely aged a day since she was in Big Brother in 2002

Alison Hammond amused her followers when she shared a cheeky video on Instagram on Monday.

The presenter, 47, posted a clip of herself mouthing along to a scene from Twilight, where immortal Edward Cullen reveals he's been 17 for "a while," and Alison, who never seems to age, obviously related.

WATCH: Alison Hammond confuses fans with new look

She captioned the light-hearted video: "When people don't believe how old you are," and her followers and fellow TV stars went wild for the clip.

"It's true, you haven't aged a day in the twenty years I've know you," wrote This Morning beauty expert Nadine Baggott, while Lisa Snowdon commented six crying laughing emojis, portraying her amusement.

Alison Hammond always looks fabulous

Alison's fans admired her never-ending youth, writing: "It's true! You're getting younger every day!" Another commented: "You never age!"

In the clip Alison's jaw looked extremely chiselled, with one fan writing: "How can you look so different in just a week?" to which the star responded: "Camera angles," with a winking smiley.

Fans were impressed by Alison's ageless look

Many fans questioned Alison's weight loss secrets, asking: "You look amazing, what's your secret weight loss programme?" and: "Looking good, please share your diet tips!"

Another rightfully pointed out that Alison has always looked beautiful, writing: "I keep seeing comments about how amazing and healthy Alison looks now she has lost the weight. She looked amazing and healthy before she lost the weight as well!" To which another responded: "She looked lovely and still looks lovely. Weight does not define worth."

A third agreed, commenting: "Yes weight or appearance in any form does not define worth." We couldn't agree more.

