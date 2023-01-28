Bruno Tonioli breaks silence on Britain's Got Talent pay gap reports The former Strictly judge is replacing David Walliams on the show

Bruno Tonioli has finally broken his silence on the pay gap reports surrounding his new role on Britain's Got Talent. Following the recent announcement that the Strictly star would be replacing David Walliams, it was reported that Bruno had started on a whopping £850,000 salary, sparking protests from fellow judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

WATCH: BGT star Amanda Holden braves the winter chill in silky pussy-bow blouse

Loading the player...

Addressing the reports in an interview with MailOnline, Bruno told the publication: "It is very vulgar to talk about money but I am definitely not getting what has been reported."

He explained: "I don't know what the girls are getting but good for them, they deserve everything. There is no frostiness with the girls of course not. Who is frosty? We have been having a laugh.

Previous reports had suggested that Bruno Tonioli's salary had sparked protests from Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon

"This is working with a group of mates. I have known Alesha since Mis-teeq and then of course from when she was on Strictly. I have known Amanda since we met at a small party for Simon's 50th. We all enjoy each other and respect each other."

MORE: How much do the Britain's Got Talent judges get paid?

READ: Amanda Holden is a total firecracker in micro denim dress and heels

Prior to joining Britain's Got Talent, Bruno confirmed that he and presenter Alan Carr were originally in the mix for the judging position. Asked if he'd feel awkward encountering Alan after the role was given to him, Bruno replied:

"Not at all. I haven't had a clue about his negotiations. I love Alan and I know him, he is a very nice guy. I didn't know the situation with him, nothing was announced, and that's showbusiness. This was down to ITV."

Initially Bruno Tonioli and Alan Carr were both being considered for the judging role

Bruno's new role on Britain's Got Talent follows David Walliams' shock exit, after a transcript was leaked, revealing that the comedian had made derogatory comments to two contestants on the show. David has since apologised and released a statement that read:

"I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.