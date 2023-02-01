Lorraine Kelly shares heartbreaking throwback with 'sadly missed' colleague

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lorraine Kelly reflected on a major career milestone, as well as her "sadly missed" colleague, Mike Morris, who tragically passed away in 2012. Posting a throwback photo from their time together on TV-am, Lorraine revealed that it had been exactly 40 years since she had joined the broadcasting company, which enabled her to work with the late presenter and journalist, Mike Morris.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly weighs in on King Charles' rumoured tell-all interview

Loading the player...

Alongside the nostalgic snap, Lorraine wrote: "FORTY years ago saw the launch of TVam. I started as Scottish correspondent in 1984 - and lucky enough to present the show from 1989 with Mike Morris - a kind, lovely fella and a total pro. Sadly missed. Golden Days. #tvam #friends #joy #breakfast #goodmorning."

Sparking an emotional reaction from her 503k followers, many were quick to congratulate Lorraine on her decade-spanning career, and they also shared precious memories of her former colleague, Mike.

Lorraine Kelly's heartbreaking throwback photo has sparked an emotional response from fans

"Ahh Mike Morris - worked with him at Calendar - brilliant and such a lovely guy! Congrats to you too on a fantastic career (with lots more to come obvs) in TV," replied one. "Pair of Legends!! Mike Morris was a one off," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I remember watching you both when I was little, Mike Morris was lovely."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly issues warning to King Charles III following new reports

READ: Viewers share concern following Brendan Fraser's appearance on Lorraine

On 22 October 2012, it was announced that Mike Morris had died from heart failure at the age of 66. Following the news of his death, Lorraine Kelly paid tribute to the highly-respected journalist, telling fans that "Mike was a delightful man, he was such a generous presenter - he really was brilliant."

Mike Morris passed way on 22 October 2012

She added: "The good thing about him was he didn't make a big fuss, he made it look easy. And I think in some ways he was under-rated because of that."

Famed for his presenting duties on TV-am's Good Morning Britain, while working as a chief weekday anchor, Mike Morris also made history by conducting the first live interview on British television with Nelson Mandela, shortly after his release from prison.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.